Flycana injects new ULCC competition in the Caribbean
The Dominican ultra-low cost start-up Flycana is preparing for an early 2022 launch, after the COVID-19 pandemic delayed its planned debut in late 2020. Plans are under way to unveil a new brand livery before the launch of operations with Boeing 737 MAX 8 narrowbodies.
Flycana is among numerous start-ups worldwide that are opting to enter the marketplace during the pandemic; but it has always been challenging for the low cost model to gain traction in the Caribbean.
Whether this time will be different is still unknown, but Flycana believes there is a distinct opportunity to inject low fare competition into the market with new aircraft and a diversified network to ensure that it is not overexposed to one particular geography.
