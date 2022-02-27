Flughafen Wien projects return to profitability in 2022 anchored on previous big cost savings
Flughafen Wien is unusual in that it is an entity comprising one highly significant primary level airport in the centre of Europe and two smaller ones also in Europe that have no evident connection to it. Many observers will be interested to see what the corporate entity expects to experience in the immediate future; the next financial year.
The outlook for the group is better than might have been anticipated at this time in 2021, with projected revenue increases, a small net profit and gains at the EBITDA level this year, all largely brought about by a controlled cost-cutting regime throughout the two years of the coronavirus pandemic to date.
But as one crisis looks as if it is beginning to subside, others are waiting in the wings. They include public perception of political decisions at home and the outcome of political decisions made abroad.
