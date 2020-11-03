Flair Airlines' new CEO bullish on ULCC model in Canada
Although the COVID-19 pandemic continues to enter second and third waves in many regions around the world, low cost and ultra low cost operators have a level of confidence that the resiliency of their particular business models will allow those companies to rebound faster.
The Canadian ULCC Flair Airlines recently named a new chief executive who was previously with the successful European ultra low cost operator Wizz Air, and despite the severity of the pandemic, Stephen Jones remains bullish about the ULCC model and its long term potential in Canada.
But in the short term, Flair is working to craft a schedule that is optimal for passengers in an environment where traditional planning and booking curves are being upended for the foreseeable future.
