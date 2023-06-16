Finnair CEO: a faster, more nimble, more resilient airline, despite double crisis

Speaking to CAPA TV on the sidelines of the IATA AGM in Istanbul in early Jun-2023, Finnair CEO Topi Manner described the lessons his airline had taken from the COVID-19 pandemic:

"I think the most lasting impact has been that we are a culturally stronger airline and I think the whole industry is culturally stronger. In our case, our operating model has changed quite a bit. We are faster, we are more nimble, we are more resilient."

However, Finnair's strategic focus on Europe-Asia was hit by the "double crisis" of COVID-19 and the closure of Russian airspace, so – "we have been needing to do pretty creative things".

Yet according to Mr Manner: "1Q 2023 was positive for us in terms of operating profit, so it was a good start for the year… the summer season looks to be very busy and therefore I'm looking forward to having a good year."