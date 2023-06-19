Financial turnaround means Malaysia Airlines can invest in customer experience

Malaysia Airlines has made a strong financial and operational recovery from the COVID-19 crisis, allowing the airline to turn its focus to customer and fleet investments. The company appears poised to achieve its long-awaited return to net profitability this year.

While this is partly due to the booming demand environment that is lifting many airlines, Malaysia Airlines’ restructuring efforts have undoubtedly made it more financially robust for the longer term.

Malaysia Airlines is due to begin receiving Boeing 737 MAX aircraft this year – despite delivery delays – and intends to start a selection campaign to cover the next stage of its narrowbody replacement needs.

On the widebody side, Malaysia Airlines is due to receive its first A330neos next year. In the shorter term, it is looking to boost its widebody fleet with more leased aircraft.

Taking in new aircraft will update both the fleet and cabin product. In the meantime, other improvements to aircraft cabins and services are under way or planned, as the airline enhances its customer experience proposition to compete better in the full service and premium sectors.