Fiji tourism: growth to accelerate as Fiji Airways doubles in size
Fiji Airways is planning to double in size over the next decade as part of an ambitious 10-year business plan which supports a government objective to accelerate tourism growth. Tourism is Fiji’s largest industry, and is expected soon to surpass USD2 billion in spend per annum.
Fiji Airways dominates its home market, accounting for over 60% of international passenger traffic and 100% of domestic traffic. Fiji is not adopting a liberal aviation policy to stimulate tourism, but is instead focusing on expanding its flag carrier to provide the capacity needed to fill an influx of new resorts.
The airline aims to attract more visitors by improving its service standards and joining the oneworld alliance as a connect member, which will raise global awareness for Fiji Airways and Fiji as a destination. Fleet renewal and expansion is being pursued with 737 MAX 8s, slated to be delivered from Nov-2018, and an order for new generation widebody aircraft that could be placed by the end of 2018.
Become a CAPA Member to access Analysis Reports
Our Analysis Reports are only available to CAPA Members. CAPA Membership provides exclusive access to in-depth insights on the latest developments in the aviation and travel industry, developed by our team of dedicated analysts located in Europe, North America, Asia and Australia.
Each report offers a fresh perspective on the latest industry trends and is available online or via the CAPA mobile app, with customisable alerts to help you stay informed and identify new business opportunities.
CAPA Membership also provides access to our full suite of tools, including a tailored selection of more than 400 News Briefs every weekday and comprehensive data and analysis on thousands of companies around the world.