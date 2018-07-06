Fiji tourism: growth to accelerate as Fiji Airways doubles in size 

Fiji Airways is planning to double in size over the next decade as part of an ambitious 10-year business plan which supports a government objective to accelerate tourism growth. Tourism is Fiji’s largest industry, and is expected soon to surpass USD2 billion in spend per annum.

Fiji Airways dominates its home market, accounting for over 60% of international passenger traffic and 100% of domestic traffic. Fiji is not adopting a liberal aviation policy to stimulate tourism, but is instead focusing on expanding its flag carrier to provide the capacity needed to fill an influx of new resorts.

The airline aims to attract more visitors by improving its service standards and joining the oneworld alliance as a connect member, which will raise global awareness for Fiji Airways and Fiji as a destination. Fleet renewal and expansion is being pursued with 737 MAX 8s, slated to be delivered from Nov-2018, and an order for new generation widebody aircraft that could be placed by the end of 2018.