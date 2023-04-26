Faroe Islands: first trans Atlantic flight confirmed; what is the future for tourism there?

The tiny North Atlantic community that is the Faroe Islands (population 52,000) is something of a bridesmaid in the Nordic countries, with a much higher standard of living than might be anticipated (and mainly based on fishing).

But the Faroe Islands are a country that currently attracts only a very small and focused visitor set – one that is oriented towards nature and adventure. Indeed, it is modelled on what Iceland was a few decades ago before mass tourism hit it like the volcanic eruption that encouraged it.

In the Faroes, one issue has been a lack of route development connecting populated areas of Europe (areas that are known for their propensity to travel) to the country. Now a new route to and from New York will be operated for the first time – although for only a handful of weeks this northern summer in the first instance.

It puts the airline, the only airport, the tourist infrastructure, and the population generally, potentially into the same ball park that Icelandair has operated in for many decades. Iceland has recently grown to be a powerhouse in tourism terms, with millions of visitors each year.

The Faroes can never match that, and probably would not even want to anyway. But the home airline can contribute to a substantial tourism increase if it plays its cards right.