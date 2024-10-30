EWR Vision Plan at Newark Airport – will the private sector have any say in it?

There are different ways of looking at New York Newark Liberty International Airport (EWR).

It could be considered New York's second airport as it is the city-region's second busiest, or the third because it is not actually in New York and mainly serves a more localised marketplace.

It adds up to an important piece of infrastructure, either way.

With close to 50mppa it is the busiest 'second city' airport in the world, and in cities like New York - which have over 100mppa in total - it is much bigger than its 'third airport' peers.

But its infrastructure is old, and in some cases, not fit for purpose.

A new terminal was opened in 2023 and has already won a major award. The next stage of its revival plan, dubbed the EWR Vision, calls for another new terminal, refurbishment of a third, and additional surface transport enhancements.

The major part of the plan is being priced up as this report is written, while a decision will be made as to whether and how to involve the private sector - as has become 'de rigueur' at the John F Kennedy and LaGuardia airports in recent years.

The demand is certainly there, but bearing in mind that it has not been asked to get involved at EWR thus far (apart from the construction of a car rental facility), those potential private sector partners would welcome a decision sooner rather than later.