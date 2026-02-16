Eurowings and SunExpress: expanded codeshare and new CEOs point to closer ties

SunExpress and Eurowings have increased the number of routes where Eurowings carries the Turkish low cost airline's code from five to 14. This involves the addition of 13 Eurowings routes to their codeshare agreement and the withdrawal of four no longer operated by the German airline.

The added routes are all between Germany and destinations in Western Europe, whereas the five original codeshare routes were between Germany and Türkiye, a market in which SunExpress is the biggest operator.

Eurowings is the low cost subsidiary of Lufthansa, while SunExpress is a 50/50 low cost joint venture between Lufthansa and Turkish Airlines.

The expansion of the codeshare coincides with the return to Eurowings as CEO of Max Kownatzki after almost six years as head of SunExpress, succeeded there by Lufthansa executive Marcus Schnabel.

This augurs well for further commercial cooperation between the two.