Europe's two major long haul aviation markets: capacity and class compared
Europe's two biggest long haul markets by capacity have long been the North Atlantic and Europe to Asia Pacific.
The North Atlantic is the larger of the two - 30% bigger in 2024 - and much more seasonal. North Atlantic capacity is now above 2019 levels, while Europe-Asia Pacific is still short of pre-pandemic seat numbers.
Breaking each market into cabin classes, premium economy on the North Atlantic has recovered the most strongly.
The seat share of first class and business class is above the averages for Europe and the world in both markets, particularly on the North Atlantic.
This report compares capacity data by cabin class for the North Atlantic and Europe-Asia Pacific in 2015, 2019 and 2024.
Become a CAPA Member to access Analysis Reports
Our Analysis Reports are only available to CAPA Members. CAPA Membership provides exclusive access to in-depth insights on the latest developments in the aviation and travel industry, developed by our team of dedicated analysts located in Europe, North America, Asia and Australia.
Each report offers a fresh perspective on the latest industry trends and is available online or via the CAPA mobile app, with customisable alerts to help you stay informed and identify new business opportunities.
CAPA Membership also provides access to our full suite of tools, including a tailored selection of more than 1,000 News Briefs every week and comprehensive data and analysis on thousands of companies around the world.