Europe's two major long haul aviation markets: capacity and class compared

Europe's two biggest long haul markets by capacity have long been the North Atlantic and Europe to Asia Pacific.

The North Atlantic is the larger of the two - 30% bigger in 2024 - and much more seasonal. North Atlantic capacity is now above 2019 levels, while Europe-Asia Pacific is still short of pre-pandemic seat numbers.

Breaking each market into cabin classes, premium economy on the North Atlantic has recovered the most strongly.

The seat share of first class and business class is above the averages for Europe and the world in both markets, particularly on the North Atlantic.

This report compares capacity data by cabin class for the North Atlantic and Europe-Asia Pacific in 2015, 2019 and 2024.