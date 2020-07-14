Europe's long haul recovery lags domestic and international short haul
European aviation's capacity recovery is still at a very early stage, but Jul-2020 marks a greater easing of travel restrictions than at any time to date during the COVID-19 crisis.
Capacity has recovered more quickly in markets within Europe. This is particularly so in domestic markets, which now have more than 50% of last year's capacity levels in the week of 6-Jul-2020, but international markets had a far more significant share of seats in 2019. The two main long haul markets, Europe to Asia Pacific and North America, have barely started to grow capacity back.
This report presents data and analysis on the rate of capacity growth in each of the markets between Europe and other world regions (and in the intra-Europe market). It also examines which airlines are leading by seat count in each of the major markets market to/from Europe.
