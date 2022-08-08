Europe's long haul aviation recovery is being held back by Asia Pacific
For much of the COVID-19 pandemic almost all long haul markets were virtually closed, with short haul leading the recovery. Indeed, in the week of 01-Aug-2022 intra-Europe capacity has now reached 90% of the equivalent week of 2019.
Before the COVID-19 pandemic the twin engines of Europe's long haul point-to-point operations were the North Atlantic and Asia Pacific.
North Atlantic capacity is now at 87% of 2019 levels – the same percentage as for the total market to/from/within Europe. Europe-Latin America, another (albeit smaller) long haul market, is on 90%.
Yet Europe-Asia Pacific, in spite of improvement since Apr-2022, has reached only 49% of 2019 capacity. This reflects ongoing travel restrictions and the closure of Russian airspace to overflights.
While staffing issues are undoubtedly preventing the next surge in Europe's aviation capacity recovery, only when Asia Pacific fully reopens can it reach maximum power.
Become a CAPA Member to access Analysis Reports
Our Analysis Reports are only available to CAPA Members. CAPA Membership provides exclusive access to in-depth insights on the latest developments in the aviation and travel industry, developed by our team of dedicated analysts located in Europe, North America, Asia and Australia.
Each report offers a fresh perspective on the latest industry trends and is available online or via the CAPA mobile app, with customisable alerts to help you stay informed and identify new business opportunities.
CAPA Membership also provides access to our full suite of tools, including a tailored selection of more than 1,000 News Briefs every week and comprehensive data and analysis on thousands of companies around the world.