European aviation: recovery yet to embrace N. America, AsiaPac
European aviation's capacity recovery is continuing.
A month ago Europe ranked as the worst performing region by capacity as a percentage of the equivalent week of 2019. Now it has risen to fourth out of six. The improvement has been led by international markets, responsible for 11.2 million additional weekly seats out of a total of 14.7 million added over the past three months.
Europe's total seat numbers are 37.0% below 2019 levels in the week commencing 19-Jul-2021, after -40.7% in the week commencing 12-Jul-2021.
The Middle East, where seat capacity is down by 46.0% versus 2019, has now had four weeks as the worst performing region on this measure. Asia Pacific is down by 35.8%, Africa by 40.0%, Latin America by 29.7%, and North America by 23.5% this week.
However, Europe's recovery to reach 63% of 2019 seat numbers has so far been led by short/medium haul. Its domestic markets are at 93% of 2019 levels, while international capacity within the continent is at 61%. The main long haul markets to North America and Asia Pacific are only at 34% and 26% respectively.
