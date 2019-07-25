European airport "connectivity" growth slows

In Jun-2019 ACI Europe published its sixth annual Airport Industry Connectivity Report, in partnership with SEO Amsterdam Economics.

The report calculates a composite measure of the number of destinations, the frequency of services and the quality of connections available at airports. It also measures direct and indirect connectivity of airports and hub connectivity, defined as the number of connecting flights facilitated by hubs.

Airport connectivity in Europe grew by 46% over 2009-2019, with indirect connectivity growth outpacing direct connectivity. Connectivity from Europe to Middle East and from Europe to Asia Pacific grew faster than to other world regions.

EU airlines have modestly increased their direct connectivity share in the EU. However, there has been a switch from full service to LCCs, which are the growth engine for direct connectivity in Europe.

LCC connectivity growth has focused mainly on middle sized airports, but is also growing at major hubs there. Frankfurt is the number one airport both for direct connectivity and for hub connectivity. At most of the major hubs, the home airlines have held or increased their share (expect Air France/Paris CDG).

Connectivity growth in Europe has slowed in 2019 and connectivity at its major hubs has long grown more slowly than at leading airports in other regions.