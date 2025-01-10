European airlines unit cost analysis: CASK is still king
A scatter plot of European airlines showing cost per available seat kilometre (CASK) against average trip length reveals much about their relative competitive positioning.
Even after many years of convergence ('hybridisation' used to be the buzzword), such analysis highlights ongoing differences between business models and reconfirms a few truisms.
Low cost carriers (LCCs) really do have lower unit costs than full service carriers (FSCs), while ultra-low cost carriers (ULCCs) have even lower unit costs.
Become a CAPA Member to access Analysis Reports
Our Analysis Reports are only available to CAPA Members. CAPA Membership provides exclusive access to in-depth insights on the latest developments in the aviation and travel industry, developed by our team of dedicated analysts located in Europe, North America, Asia and Australia.
Each report offers a fresh perspective on the latest industry trends and is available online or via the CAPA mobile app, with customisable alerts to help you stay informed and identify new business opportunities.
CAPA Membership also provides access to our full suite of tools, including a tailored selection of more than 1,000 News Briefs every week and comprehensive data and analysis on thousands of companies around the world.