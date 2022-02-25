European airlines' active fleet now biggest since pre-COVID-19

Europe's airline seat capacity recovery continues, with three successive weeks of improvement in seat numbers as a percentage of the equivalent week of 2019.

Nevertheless, it remains below its (coronavirus) pandemic era peak reached in late Dec-2021.

Europe's seat numbers are now 32.2% below 2019 levels in the week of 14-Feb-2022, which is 2.7ppts better than a week ago (week commencing 07-Feb-2022). Europe is still at the bottom of the regional ranking but is close to Asia Pacific, where capacity is down by 31.5%. Middle East capacity is down by 27.0%, Africa by 21.1%, Latin America by 15.5%, and North America by 12.3%.

Europe's seat capacity is now 68% of the equivalent week of 2019, but this is still some way short of the 91% reached in the final week of Dec-2021.

Meanwhile, European airlines are now operating more active aircraft than at any time since before the pandemic – both in absolute numbers and as a percentage of 2019 levels. The fleet in service is now 89% of its 2019 size (using data from CAPA Fleet Database), reflecting growing confidence in the outlook.