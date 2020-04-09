European airline capacity cuts are deepest of all; more to come

Total seat capacity in Europe has fallen by 85.4% year-on-year for the week commencing 6-Apr-2020, according to the latest schedules data from OAG combined with CAPA Fleet Database seat configurations. Domestic capacity has dropped 74.4%, and international capacity has been slashed by 88.8%.

Europe's capacity cut is greater than in any other region, reflecting the dominance of international routes. Flights that are still operating are associated with repatriation, support to essential industries, and cargo (cargo flights have significantly increased their share of all flights in Europe).

Schedules data now more closely reflects announcements on capacity and aircraft grounding from European airlines. However, comparison with data on flight numbers tweeted by Eurocontrol indicates that this gap has still not been closed fully.

Expect the declared capacity cuts by European airlines to grow further.