Europe-Saudi Arabia capacity growth outpaces wider Middle East-Europe performance

Since the depths of the COVID-19 crisis, seat numbers in the market between Europe and Saudi Arabia have recovered strongly, outpacing the increase in the wider Europe-Middle East market and the overall Saudi Arabian market.

In the week of 8-Apr-2024, Europe-Saudi Arabia seat capacity is at 153% of the equivalent week of 2019, whereas Europe-Middle East is at 99% and Saudi Arabia overall is at 130%.

Saudia and Turkish Airlines lead the Europe-Saudi Arabia market, but their seat share has declined since 2019. Airlines from Saudi Arabia have gained share, thanks to flynas and flyadeal, whereas Western European airlines (British Airways, Lufthansa and KLM) have lost share in this market.

Low cost airline seat share is up strongly, not only driven by flynas and flyadeal, but also by Pegasus Airlines and Wizz Air.

Europe is a key element of the Saudi government's plans to develop the kingdom both as an aviation hub and a tourist destination.

Europe-Saudi Arabia market growth is set to continue.