Europe-Latin America aviation: close to 2019 capacity & more consolidated

For Europe's airlines, Latin America is the third biggest long haul market (based on 2019 capacity).

The total Latin American market is now back above 2019 capacity levels; whereas Europe as a whole, calculating for seats as a percentage of 2019 capacity, has been stuck in a mid 80% range for several months.

Not surprisingly, the capacity recovery in the market between Europe and Latin America is between the two, at 93%. This makes it the leading long haul market from Europe on this measure of recovery.

European airlines dominate Europe-Latin America, with a seat share of 78%, but Latin American airlines have recovered a slightly higher percentage of their 2019 capacity.

Air France and Iberia are the top two airlines by Europe-Latin America seats, swapping their order from before the COVID-19 pandemic. Air France-KLM and IAG are the leading groups, comfortably ahead of LATAM, TUI Group and Lufthansa Group. Azul is the biggest LCC, but low cost share has fallen since the pandemic.

Overall, the Europe-Latin America market is emerging from the pandemic a little more consolidated than before.