Europe is still firmly on VietJet Air’s radar as it looks to expand widebody operations

The arrival of Airbus A330neos next year 2026 could enable VietJet Air's first nonstop flights to Europe, although the airline is also still looking at whether to introduce European flights sooner via one-stop flights.

VietJet executives have long discussed the airline's desire to launch European routes, and while specific timelines remain unclear, the airline's appetite to reach the European market appears undiminished.

Such routes could help spur demand for leisure travel from Europe to Vietnam, and would also provide another connecting market for the airline's growing network in Australia.

Any such European incursion would open up a new front in its competition with the flag carrier, Vietnam Airlines.

VietJet's ambition to extend its network is evidenced by the airline's substantial orders for 40 A330neo widebodies, which will allow it to enter more markets and increase capacity on existing trunk routes.