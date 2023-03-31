Europe aviation: capacity recovery at new high, no longer led by short/medium haul

In the week of 27-Mar-2023 Europe's aviation capacity is closer to 2019 capacity levels than it has been at any time since before the COVID-19 pandemic. Seat numbers have reached 96.4% of the equivalent week of 2019, which is a shortfall of just 3.6%. This has risen from 88.8% in the first week of Feb-2023.

However, this is because the northern summer season has started this week (week of 27Mar-2023), whereas it started a week later in 2019.

That said, 1Q2023 has reached 88%, the best quarterly level since COVID-19, and 2Q2023 is projected at 94%.

The current week's data put Europe in fifth place in the regional ranking, ahead of only Asia Pacific.

Demonstrating that the recovery is no longer led by short or medium haul, capacity in intra-Europe reached a lower percentage of 2019 levels than all long haul markets apart from Europe-Asia Pacific in 1Q2023. This is projected to remain true in 2Q.