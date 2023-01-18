Europe-Asia Pacific aviation to remain the major laggard well into 2023

China reopened its borders to international aviation from 8-Jan-2023 – much later than any other major market.

The size of this market and the length of time it has been all but closed has weighed heavily on the recovery of overall capacity between Europe and Asia Pacific.

There have been some signs of a surge in demand for international travel to/from China. However, several European countries have reintroduced COVID testing requirements on travellers arriving from China.

Capacity projections derived from airline schedules indicate that the recovery in Europe-China seat numbers will remain stunted, at least into the middle of 2023.

If this outlook is fulfilled, this will ensure that Europe-Asia Pacific capacity remains the laggard of Europe's main route regions.