Ethiopian, Air Mauritius leverage Changi hub to Africa

Singapore Changi Airport reported a 20% increase in Africa traffic for 2017, to 240,000 passengers. While Africa accounts for less than 4% of Changi’s total passenger traffic, it is a strategically important market that Singapore has been trying to grow over the past several years.

After several years of lobbying, Ethiopian Airlines launched nonstop services to Singapore in 2017, resulting in shorter one-stop connections on dozens of Singapore-Africa city pairs. Air Mauritius launched nonstop services to Singapore in 2016, following an unusual agreement between the two countries to create a bridge for Asia-Africa traffic.

Changi Airport has since worked closely with Air Mauritius and Ethiopian Airlines in growing their Singapore services. Both airlines are now using Singapore as a hub for the region, which is necessary for the long term viability of Africa-Singapore routes, given the relatively small size of the local market.