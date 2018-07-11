Ethiopia, Eritrea Peace: Ethiopian Airlines to commence daily service

Ethiopia and Eritrea declared their state of war to be over on 9-Jul-2018, after talks between the neighbouring East African countries' leaders.

This move was part of a historic agreement that will see the opening of embassies, the development of ports and resumption of flights. Ethiopia’s Prime Minister, Abiy Ahmed, wasn’t slow to employ the imagery du jour: "We will demolish the wall and, with love, build a bridge between the two countries," he said.

The agreement has paved the way for new daily direct air service by Ethiopian Airlines, starting on 17-Jul-2018.