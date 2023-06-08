Embraer’s second-generation regional jets start to find traction in Asia Pacific
In mid-May-2023 the Malaysian regional carrier SKS Airways announced an agreement with the Florida-based leasing company Azorra, under which it will lease 10 Embraer E195-E2s. The regional jets are to be configured with 136 seats in an all-economy layout. Deliveries are due to start in 2024.
The deal is a rare win for Embraer’s second-generation E-Jets family in the Asia Pacific region. It follows an announcement by Singapore-based Scoot that it will lease nine E190-E2s, also from Azorra.
Embraer foresees a market for as many as 2230 sub-150-seat regional jets in the Asia Pacific over the next 20 years. Although sales have been slow, Embraer is increasingly confident that its second-generation of EJets will attract more customers as airlines restore connectivity.
Become a CAPA Member to access Analysis Reports
Our Analysis Reports are only available to CAPA Members. CAPA Membership provides exclusive access to in-depth insights on the latest developments in the aviation and travel industry, developed by our team of dedicated analysts located in Europe, North America, Asia and Australia.
Each report offers a fresh perspective on the latest industry trends and is available online or via the CAPA mobile app, with customisable alerts to help you stay informed and identify new business opportunities.
CAPA Membership also provides access to our full suite of tools, including a tailored selection of more than 1,000 News Briefs every week and comprehensive data and analysis on thousands of companies around the world.