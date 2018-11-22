"Embracing Change" at CAPA-ACTE Sydney Corporate Summit

Australia's premier corporate travel event, in Sydney 3/4-Dec-2018

Featuring key industry players and innovators, the CAPA-ACTE Global Summit & Corporate Lodging Forum 2018 will include keynotes, presentations, interviews, panels, debates and master classes, against the background of a torrent of change.

Don't fight it - embrace it!

Essential topics to be dealt with include strategic developments in global aviation, modern technology and innovations, AI and Big Data, duty of care and freedom of movement, developments in NDC and payments and the future of TMCs.

A series of big picture keynotes will open Day 1 to set the scene for the detailed discussions to follow:

BIS Oxford Economics chief economist Sarah Hunter will review the latest national and global economic and trade trends and

chief economist Sarah Hunter will review the latest national and global economic and trade trends and CAPA - Centre for Aviation executive chairman Peter Harbison will highlight the impact of new aircraft, airline business models and airport systems.

The following session on Day 1 will focus on technology.

Sydney Airport GM technology Stuart Rattray will discuss the future of airport technology and the passenger experience. Sydney airport has recently introduced its “Couch to Gate” trial, testing four key steps in the passenger journey including automated check-in, bag drop, lounge access and boarding, using biometric technology.

Stuart will be followed by a series of rapid fire presentations on modern technologies and game changers for 2019.

Day 2: The two crucial 'Spokes' of corporate travel: air travel and accommodation

Day 2 opens with a session on data and intelligence, featuring concise and cutting edge updates on key industry metrics for 2018 and a preview of 2019.

The session will concentrate on part one of a two part series on the crucial 'Spokes' of corporate travel: air travel and accommodation.

New technology Masterclass

This will be followed by a masterclass on new technologies, AI and data analytics, seeking to answer the question: What does "support" mean in today's corporate travel environment?

Workshops:

- staying connected with travellers; and negotiating air programmes

- reconnecting demand and supply; and overcoming the MICE and corporate travel spend gap

The day continues with a series of workshops on what to expect in 2019. The first two concurrent workshops will address how to stay connected with travellers and the sourcing and negotiation of air programmes.

The next pair of workshops will be on reconnecting demand and supply to achieve better savings and overcoming the separation of powers between MICE and corporate travel spend.

The workshop series will conclude after the lunch break with sessions on creating a business and best practice in payments for travel buyers and managers.

More spokes of corporate travel

After the workshops conclude, the 'Spokes' of corporate travel theme will return, concentrating on ground transport, meet and greet, support and booking.

Industry roundtable: what's next for corporate travel

The closing session of Day 2 will be an industry roundtable on what's next for corporate travel. The discussion will feature some of the most influential people in the industry who will analyse the future of corporate travel, the evolving role of the TMC and the impact of NDC.

Our guests will question the role of TMCs in today's travel environment, whether they are still relevant and what changes can be expected. Further discussion will focus on how NDC will change the airline distribution model and what this will mean for consumers.

There's no better way to prepare for your Christmas holidays!

Speaker highlights:

DAY 1 - DEMOGRAPHICS: insights into social, generational and demographic matters that will impact your business and travel programme

DAY 1 - ECONOMICS AND TRADE: a compelling review of latest national and global economic and trade trends, and what’s in store for 2019

DAY 1 - TECHNOLOGY: The future of airport technology and the passenger experience - leading edge technologies and practices that airports are adopting to improve travel mobility and seamlessness

DAY 1 - Keynote DAY 2 - WORKSHOP A: How to stay connected with your travellers before, during and after the trip – technologies to assist

DAY 2 - INDUSTRY ROUND TABLE: The future of corporate travel, the evolving role of the TMC and the impact of NDC. Come prepared with questions or share your thoughts on the future of the industry!