EIB: "75% of Europeans will fly less in 2020". Are you serious?

On 14-Jan-2020 The European Investment Bank (EIB) released a report, the "2nd EIB Climate Survey", based on research performed by a market research partner, BVA, was certainly good for a few headlines. But what else was it good for?

As the self proclaimed "biggest multilateral financial institution in the world and one of the largest providers of climate finance", it would be reasonable to expect a sensible contribution to the climate debate.

But the sheer nonsense of converting the percentages in its report to real numbers undermines what is otherwise undoubtedly a worthwhile cause.

93% of Chinese will fly less in 2020? Just translate that to actual figures. To be meaningful, assuming "less" means (1) they would otherwise have flown and (2) they will take at least one less flight, that is 1.3 billion less flights in 2020. In effect there would be no air travel at all in China in 2020.