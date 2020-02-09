Egypt to Western Europe aviation: easyJet leads LCCs back

Air France-KLM's country manager for Egypt Frederic Burban has said that Air France is aiming to increase its traffic volume between Paris and Cairo by 10% year-on-year in 2020. However, the French national carrier is outside the top 10 operators by seats on routes between Egypt and Western Europe, and its sister airline KLM is not present at all.

EgyptAir is the leading airline in this market, which is mainly leisure driven and has an even year-round appeal. LCCs have a relatively low share, perhaps surprisingly, but charter operators and others with a strong leisure focus are a significant segment of the Egypt-Western Europe market.

Annual capacity was cut dramatically in 2016 as a response to geopolitical events. However, leisure airlines drove strong growth between 2016 and 2019. LCCs, led by easyJet, are only now returning significant capacity to the market in 1H2020.