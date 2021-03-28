EGIS to take an interest in Warsaw’s Modlin airport? Why?

France’s Egis Group plays third fiddle in France to the powerful VINCI Concessions and Groupe ADP activities in foreign airport investment and management, but it is still a significant force in its own right, with assets and management contracts encompassing a presence at 17 airports worldwide.

It does not specialise in any particular airport business model, but the facility it is currently being linked to, Modlin Airport near Warsaw, Poland, certainly does; specifically, low cost.

Moreover, the airport has been hit hard by the pandemic, as has the whole of Poland.

The biggest challenge, though, would come from the mega national-level airport that the government intends to build nearby.