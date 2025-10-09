Egis assumes management of Cayenne Airport – a look inside this relatively unknown firm

While the talk in the airport industry concerning M&A deals is usually about companies like VINCI, Fraport, Groupe ADP, Corporación América and GIP/Blackstone, a French company quietly beavers away in the background operating - one way or another - 21 airports that are literally strung out across the globe, to the extent that you could do a 'round the world vacation' by flying between them.

Egis, and its subsidiary Segap, typically eschew big name airports in favour of those that might be off the beaten track, but which have long term potential within their region. The quid pro quo is a commitment by Egis towards sustainability at every stage of a concession contract.

By this measure it has got itself involved with four airports in France, two in Belgium and others in Africa, Latin America and French Polynesia, along with a host of consultancy contracts in the Middle East.

Now, within a consortium involving other French companies, it has taken over the Cayenne-Félix Eboué Airport in French Guiana from the government there, committing to USD85 million in investments over 30 years.

There will always be a revenue stream from the French space rocket station there, but otherwise there is a very thin population of only 300,000, and annual tourism amounts to around 10,000.

Compare that to the 2.3 million that visited Iceland, a country with a similar population count, in 2024.

Clearly, much work needs to be done in that respect, but Egis is always up for the challenge. And the locals can be assured that whatever is done will be sustainable.