EasyJet SWOT: London Gatwick expansion an opportunity and a threat

EasyJet has welcomed the UK government's 21-Sep-2025 approval of a second runway at Gatwick. London's number two airport is easyJet's biggest base, home to around 70 of its 359 aircraft.

The low cost airline's CEO, Kenton Jarvis, said that the UK government "recognises the importance of aviation as an enabler of economic growth". However, he also cautioned that expansion must be "affordable with the right infrastructure in pace to ensure a good customer experience".

This news shines the spotlight on easyJet and its business model. This report looks at its strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats. Gatwick expansion is both an opportunity and a threat.