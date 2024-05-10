easyJet, Official Eurovision Airline, does not match LCC rivals' Euro-vision
The Eurovision Song Contest final takes place in Sweden's third largest city, Malmö, on 11-May-2024. The event marks 50 years since the contest launched Swedish super-group Abba to Europe-wide and worldwide success.
It is also the first final of easyJet's three years as Official Airline of the Eurovision Song Contest. The LCC does not fly to Malmö, but happily it does serve Copenhagen Kastrup in Denmark, from where the Swedish city is easily reached via the Öresund Bridge.
Nevertheless, comparison of easyJet and other leading European low cost airlines indicates that it lags Wizz Air and Ryanair in the number of countries it serves, and in its post-pandemic capacity recovery.
The Official Eurovision Airline's vision of Europe stops short of the panoramic clarity of its leading rivals.
