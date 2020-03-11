Eastern Airlines: 3rd iteration of the name has strong competition

The latest iteration of Eastern Airlines has been airborne for a few weeks, operating flights between New York JFK and Guayaquil, followed by a new service to Georgetown.

Eastern’s business model seems focused on offering low fares to longer haul markets with Boeing 767 widebodies, to markets in South and Central America. The merits of that strategy have been widely debated, and it does appear that – given the strength of Eastern’s competitors in its initial markets – the airline has an uphill climb to achieving a level of sustainability.

The scepticism over Eastern’s viability will continue until the airline can ultimately prove it has staying power. The timing of the airline’s debut was unfortunate, as Eastern launched its services just before the rapid spread of the COVID-19 virus, which is having ripple effects on the worldwide aviation industry.