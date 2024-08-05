Drukair's A321XLR order to support the next stage in Bhutan's aviation evolution

Visiting Bhutan, famed for its 'Gross National Happiness' index, carbon negativity and stunning landscapes, has long been an aspirational dream for many travellers.

With direct air access only available from a few locations (Dhaka, Bagdogra, Guwahati, New Delhi, Kolkata, Kathmandu, Singapore and Bangkok), on top of a USD100 per night 'Sustainable Development Fee' for citizens of all countries except India, Bhutan remains out of range and out of budget for a large percentage of would be visitors.

Drukair's recent aircraft order with Airbus is likely to ensure greater access to this fabled destination from the 2030s onwards.

New A321XLR will give Drukair and Bhutan new range

The MoU for the delivery of three A320neos and two A321XLRs from 2030 is notable for the vastly extended range that the A321XLRs in particular will provide.

The carrier's route network is currently limited by its fleet, which comprises three A319s, one A320 and one ATR 42-600, according to the CAPA - Centre for Aviation Fleet Database.

Drukair fleet, as at 29-Jul-2024

When announcing the order, Airbus stated Drukair intended to expand connectivity to Europe, Southeast Asia and Australia, an ambition which would be made possible by the A321XLR's increased range.

More range could bring higher spending

The carrier plans to operate international services from Gelephu Airport, from where it could feasibly reach points such as Perth and Central Europe.

These locations would not only ease accessibility for travellers in the rest of Europe and Australia, but also enable greater access for visitors with greater spending power than those who predominantly visit Bhutan currently.

New Gelephu Mindfulness City project at heart of development strategy

The inclusion of Gelephu Airport in the carrier's plans is significant due to its planned expansion as part of the proposed 'Gelephu Mindfulness City' (GMC) project.

Bhutan's Government plans to develop the GMC as a Special Administrative Region with a focus on "mindfulness, sustainability and harmony", while also serving as a "futuristic economic hub".

Drukair has signed a MoU with Airbus for 3 A320neo and 2 A321XLR for delivery from 2030

While an airport and mindfulness might not seem like obvious partners (although fans of Brian Eno's seminal ambient album Music for Airports might disagree), the infrastructure will be necessary to attract talent and tourists and the growing Bhutanese diaspora from overseas.

Bhutan's Department of Tourism's website states the kingdom is "steeped in history, but our gaze is fixed on the future", adding: "This is our moment of evolution".

The department further states that the country is "open once again to old and new friends". With Drukair's new fleet, and particularly the A321XLR, visiting the "pristine, wild and sacred" lands of Bhutan might soon become a reality for those who have as yet only done so in their dreams.