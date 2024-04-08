myCAPA – your new personalised home at CAPA – Centre for Aviation

myCAPA is a brand new feature that allows members with a customisable tool for the website allowing the most relevant news, analysis, and the extensive data inteliigence tools to be viewed together in bespoke dashboards.

Personalised: myCAPA allows users to create personalised dashboard out of a variety of intelligence on the CAPA website including data, news and profiles, side-by-side.

Customised: complete customisation of the user experience.

Data at your fingertips: allows CAPA - Centre for Aviation to remember the vital information that users need and provide fast access to the material that matters.

Save time: save precious time by viewing all relevant information in one tab.

Updated in real time: Information updated in real time once a dashboard is loaded.

Users have the option to pin news, reports, data and profiles to their custom myCAPA dashboard.

Creating a new dashboard is both simple and customisable, simply by clicking the myCAPA button on the top right of the page and labelling the dashboard.

Dashboards are unlimited and can be filtered from a drop-down menu.

Airports - Route development and planning, understanding potential airline customers

myCAPA could be used to set up multiple news feeds to track what's going on at destinations that airlines and airports are interested in building connections to.

Banking & Finance Companies

myCAPA can be used to build comprehensive performance monitoring of airlines or airports that financial institutions have invested in, or leasing firms have as customers.

Airlines - competition monitoring/market intelligence

Airlines can use myCAPA to build comprehensive pictures of what is going on in their markets.

This includes news about competitor actions, local and regional fleet development, forward schedule estimates on national and regional bases, airline and tourism traffic, airport operations and other key data.