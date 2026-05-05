Intent versus reality: Summer travel holds firm as risks redefine the journey

The outlook for the 2026 Northern Hemisphere summer travel season reflects a market that remains resilient in intent, yet increasingly adaptive in behaviour.

Despite heightened geopolitical tensions stemming from the Middle East crisis, rising airfares, and broader economic uncertainty, travel continues to rank as a priority expenditure across both the United States and Europe.

However, this resilience is accompanied by a clear recalibration in how, where, and at what cost consumers are willing to travel.

In the United States, strong demand persists, supported by relatively greater energy security and higher disposable incomes. Travel remains firmly embedded as a near-term spending priority, with premium and leisure segments - particularly domestic, resort, and rural destinations - continuing to outperform.

At the same time, rising costs are influencing decision-making, driving increased reliance on loyalty programmes, a shift toward closer-to-home travel, and a growing preference for flexibility and value.

In Europe, where exposure to fuel price volatility is more acute, travellers are demonstrating greater cost sensitivity. Demand remains robust but is increasingly concentrated within intra-European markets, with shorter trips, reduced budgets, and a preference for regional destinations.

Collectively, these trends point to a solid summer season in volume terms, but one shaped by caution, constrained spending, and a broader shift toward risk-aware travel behaviour.