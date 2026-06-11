Europe’s tourism resilience meets a new summer border test
International tourism has demonstrated remarkable resilience through the first quarter of 2026.
According to UN Tourism, global international arrivals rose 2% year-on-year despite the disruption created by the Middle East conflict, the sharp rise in oil prices and growing concerns over air connectivity.
At first glance, the industry's response appears encouraging. Europe remains the world's largest tourism region, Africa continues to expand, Asia Pacific is recovering, and travellers are proving more willing than many expected to absorb higher travel costs.
Yet beneath the headline growth figures lies a more complicated reality. Tourism demand is increasingly being sustained by market redirection rather than genuine expansion. As travellers avoid disrupted regions, alternative destinations benefit. As air fares rise, journeys become shorter and closer to home. As uncertainty grows, booking windows narrow.
Against this backdrop, Europe faces a paradox. The continent is currently one of the principal beneficiaries of shifting global travel flows. However, new research from the World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC) suggests that Europe may simultaneously be preparing to introduce one of the most significant friction points in international travel for decades through the implementation of the Entry/Exit System (EES).
The question facing Europe is no longer whether demand exists. It is whether border policy risks undermining demand just as geopolitical disruption is redirecting it towards the continent.
Become a CAPA Member to access Analysis Reports
Our Analysis Reports are only available to CAPA Members. CAPA Membership provides exclusive access to in-depth insights on the latest developments in the aviation and travel industry, developed by our team of dedicated analysts located in Europe, North America, Asia and Australia.
Each report offers a fresh perspective on the latest industry trends and is available online or via the CAPA mobile app, with customisable alerts to help you stay informed and identify new business opportunities.
CAPA Membership also provides access to our full suite of tools, including a tailored selection of more than 1,000 News Briefs every week and comprehensive data and analysis on thousands of companies around the world.