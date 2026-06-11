Europe’s tourism resilience meets a new summer border test

International tourism has demonstrated remarkable resilience through the first quarter of 2026.

According to UN Tourism, global international arrivals rose 2% year-on-year despite the disruption created by the Middle East conflict, the sharp rise in oil prices and growing concerns over air connectivity.

At first glance, the industry's response appears encouraging. Europe remains the world's largest tourism region, Africa continues to expand, Asia Pacific is recovering, and travellers are proving more willing than many expected to absorb higher travel costs.

Yet beneath the headline growth figures lies a more complicated reality. Tourism demand is increasingly being sustained by market redirection rather than genuine expansion. As travellers avoid disrupted regions, alternative destinations benefit. As air fares rise, journeys become shorter and closer to home. As uncertainty grows, booking windows narrow.

Against this backdrop, Europe faces a paradox. The continent is currently one of the principal beneficiaries of shifting global travel flows. However, new research from the World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC) suggests that Europe may simultaneously be preparing to introduce one of the most significant friction points in international travel for decades through the implementation of the Entry/Exit System (EES).

The question facing Europe is no longer whether demand exists. It is whether border policy risks undermining demand just as geopolitical disruption is redirecting it towards the continent.