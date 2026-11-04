Aircraft Interiors industry development summary: Sep/Oct-2026 – Asia-Pacific IFC's next growth phase

Asia-Pacific is entering a new phase in inflight connectivity (IFC). Despite operating the world's largest regional passenger fleet, airlines have installed IFC on only 21% of in-service aircraft, leaving the region well behind North America and trailing several other markets. The shortfall is concentrated in China and India, where regulatory constraints, geopolitical tensions and historically limited narrowbody investment have held back adoption.

That picture is now changing. China's airlines are advancing domestic connectivity solutions and setting ambitious installation targets, while Air India is extending IFC across its widebody fleet. Elsewhere, Korean Air and low-cost carriers Cebu Pacific and VietJet Air are committing fleets to Starlink, accelerating the shift towards low Earth orbit (LEO) connectivity.

The region's development has followed a different path from North America: early investment focused on long-haul widebodies, while narrowbody adoption remained limited. Now, two transitions are converging: mass-market deployment across previously underserved fleets and a technology shift from geostationary satellite systems towards LEO and hybrid networks.

This report examines the forces behind Asia-Pacific's delayed adoption, the airlines and markets driving change, and the regulatory and competitive uncertainties that remain. The next phase will be about more than closing the connectivity gap; it could reorder the IFC landscape.