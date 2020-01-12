Dortmund Airport: a possible challenger to Dusseldorf

By mid-Nov-2019 Dortmund Airport had exceeded the number of passengers handled in 2018 and it broke its traffic record established in 2008.

The airport handled 2.3 million passengers in 2018 and expects to record 2.5 million passengers in 2019. While this figure of 2.3 million passengers is quite small, it is typical of the way that a number of smaller secondary airports across Europe have started to challenge larger, primary ones. Currently Dortmund is heavily oriented towards low cost airlines.

Dortmund is a regional centre with a population approximately the same as Düsseldorf's. Dortmund airport can reasonably aspire to breaking its own ‘five million’ ppa barrier if double digit growth rates continue, and eventually it will begin to offer a challenge to nearby Düsseldorf, Germany’s third busiest airport.