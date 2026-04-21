Demand trends under US airline scrutiny amid uncertainty in the Middle East - the Delta perspective
During the last few years volatility has emerged as the new normal for airlines, and US carriers are no different.
With first quarter earnings season nearly in full swing, airlines in the US face the tough challenge of determining the best course of action as the duration of conflict in the Middle East is uncertain.
Aside from some capacity adjustments, so far the country's operators haven't made any dramatic changes. For now, they're observing strong demand despite pushing through fare increases in order to cover higher jet fuel costs.
Airlines need to be extra thoughtful about the next few months - adopting drastic measures could result in missed opportunities after the war ends, and not being cautious enough could spur financial headaches.
Delta Air Lines was the first to share its 1Q2026 observations with the other US majors set to follow.
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