Delta's prestige in a changing US market remains unmatched
Roughly a decade and a half since its merger with Northwest Airlines, Delta Air Lines' prominence in the US market remains nearly unmatched, reflected in the carrier's ability to withstand a raft of challenges in 2025 after initially believing it would produce record financial results this year.
Delta's durability also reflects a growing gap between the have and have nots in the US market as some carriers continue to struggle financially while attempting to determine their place within an evolving industry.
For now, it seems the competitive divide is continuing to grow, and Delta's prestige remains firmly in place.
