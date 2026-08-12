Delta's and United's leading market positions in the US show no signs of waning
Amid all the uncertainty swirling around the global aviation industry, one mainstay in the US remains firmly in place - the continued strength of the market leaders, Delta Air Lines and United Airlines.
Their commanding lead in US airline profitability carries on, despite headwinds created by conflict in the Middle East.
The steps each company has taken to invest in product and brand have created a resilience that many other airlines are chasing; and the outcome of those efforts is unpredictable.
Both Delta Air Lines and United Airlines believe their financial fortunes will continue to improve as they set clear margin targets and continue to widen their competitive gap with other US airlines, against a backdrop of structural change in the country's airline industry.
Become a CAPA Member to access Analysis Reports
Our Analysis Reports are only available to CAPA Members. CAPA Membership provides exclusive access to in-depth insights on the latest developments in the aviation and travel industry, developed by our team of dedicated analysts located in Europe, North America, Asia and Australia.
Each report offers a fresh perspective on the latest industry trends and is available online or via the CAPA mobile app, with customisable alerts to help you stay informed and identify new business opportunities.
CAPA Membership also provides access to our full suite of tools, including a tailored selection of more than 1,000 News Briefs every week and comprehensive data and analysis on thousands of companies around the world.