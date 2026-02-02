Delta and United's premium prowess shows no sign of waning, among continually shifting sands

Amid all the uncertainty that has become a mainstay in the airline industry during the last year, one constant remains - premium US airlines still have significant advantages over airlines scrambling to cater to shifting passenger preferences.

That certainty is hardly surprising, given the outperformance of premium products for the past couple of years, and that momentum continues to create a stark reality for the ultra-low cost airlines attempting to find their footing in what appears to be a permanently changed market.

And even when results improve within the main cabin, larger airlines are likely to be the beneficiaries of that upswing as cost convergence continues to remain a line in the sand for the industry 'have' and 'have nots'.