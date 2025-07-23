Delta and United welcome improved US demand trends, after a choppy 1H2025
Two bellwethers of the US airline industry - Delta Air Lines and United Airlines - believe that an inflection in demand has occurred, after 1H2025 was mired in political and economic uncertainty.
Many factors are driving the improvement, including growing consumer confidence and a rational supply-demand environment in the US market.
For now, those airlines don't see any signs of a return to stability waning.
Perhaps US consumers have decided the potential for wild swings in diplomatic and economic policy are now just a fact of life, and are opting not to put travel plans on hold.
