Delta and United up the stakes on product segmentation as their competitive edge continues to grow

Delta Air Lines and United Airlines have ushered in the next phase of segmentation by introducing new fare classes for their top-tier premium offerings.

The evolution represents another point of differentiation for the USA's leading airlines.

While other airlines are only beginning to develop upscale products in response to changing passenger preferences, Delta Air Lines and United Airlines are moving into a more sophisticated era, refining and further segmenting their highest-end offerings after nearly a decade of segmentation in the main cabin.

Stepping back, these moves are the latest efforts by two of the country's most successful airline brands to attract and retain passengers within their respective ecosystems, strengthening long-term loyalty and, ultimately, improving financial performance.