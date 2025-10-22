Delta and United tout their prowess in the US market...can American catch them?
For years the "Big 3" in the US market were defined as the nation's largest global network airlines - American Airlines, Delta Air Lines and United Airlines.
But now, Delta and United have concluded that a bifurcation has occurred in the industry, and they have become the definitive industry leaders in the market.
The obvious question is where does this leave American?
And when will the airline make headway in closing the margin gap with its global network rivals?
Become a CAPA Member to access Analysis Reports
Our Analysis Reports are only available to CAPA Members. CAPA Membership provides exclusive access to in-depth insights on the latest developments in the aviation and travel industry, developed by our team of dedicated analysts located in Europe, North America, Asia and Australia.
Each report offers a fresh perspective on the latest industry trends and is available online or via the CAPA mobile app, with customisable alerts to help you stay informed and identify new business opportunities.
CAPA Membership also provides access to our full suite of tools, including a tailored selection of more than 1,000 News Briefs every week and comprehensive data and analysis on thousands of companies around the world.