Delta Air Lines leveraging AI, sees blockchain opportunities
Artificial Intelligence (AI), blockchain and machine learning are catch phrases constantly bandied about by all industries, including the travel industry. Airlines talk about those technologies to varying degrees, and the ability to harness data to improve operations, the passenger experience, and ultimately, profitability.
Delta Air Lines has recently outlined some ways it is using machine learning and other technologies, ranging from predictive maintenance to determining which prospective employees would be the right fit for the organisation.
Delta and many airlines are in the early stages of crafting a strategy to embrace AI, machine learning and leveraging data. But there’s no doubt airlines of all sizes and and business models understand all of those existing and emerging technologies will become mainstays of the marketplace.
