Croatia Airlines: A220 fleet renewal drives growth, weighs on near-term profits

Croatia Airlines' summer 2025 flight schedule involves five new routes from Zagreb and represents an 8% increase in the number of flights, and an 18% increase in seat capacity compared with 2024.

This expansion has been enabled by the delivery of five A220-300s since Jul-2024, which are part of Croatia Airlines' fleet replacement programme. This project is replacing its A320 family and Bombardier Dash-8 fleets with an all-A220 fleet.

It is managing the transition against a backdrop of its long-term downward trend in market share in Croatia, accompanied by increasing LCC share.

The fleet renewal programme is hitting Croatia Airlines' profitability - it reported losses in 2024 and in 1H2025 - but it should reap long-term benefits.