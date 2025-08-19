Croatia Airlines: A220 fleet renewal drives growth, weighs on near-term profits
Croatia Airlines' summer 2025 flight schedule involves five new routes from Zagreb and represents an 8% increase in the number of flights, and an 18% increase in seat capacity compared with 2024.
This expansion has been enabled by the delivery of five A220-300s since Jul-2024, which are part of Croatia Airlines' fleet replacement programme. This project is replacing its A320 family and Bombardier Dash-8 fleets with an all-A220 fleet.
It is managing the transition against a backdrop of its long-term downward trend in market share in Croatia, accompanied by increasing LCC share.
The fleet renewal programme is hitting Croatia Airlines' profitability - it reported losses in 2024 and in 1H2025 - but it should reap long-term benefits.
Become a CAPA Member to access Analysis Reports
Our Analysis Reports are only available to CAPA Members. CAPA Membership provides exclusive access to in-depth insights on the latest developments in the aviation and travel industry, developed by our team of dedicated analysts located in Europe, North America, Asia and Australia.
Each report offers a fresh perspective on the latest industry trends and is available online or via the CAPA mobile app, with customisable alerts to help you stay informed and identify new business opportunities.
CAPA Membership also provides access to our full suite of tools, including a tailored selection of more than 1,000 News Briefs every week and comprehensive data and analysis on thousands of companies around the world.