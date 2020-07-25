COVID 19. Will Colombia heed calls to reactivate its airspace?
South American countries are rising in the ranks of COVID-19 cases, and while Colombia has fared better than some in the region, its numbers are trending in the wrong direction.
That leaves lingering questions over when Colombia could reopen its airspace, as some of its neighbours have begun the process of resuming domestic flights. The industry is urging Colombia to restart air transport, but the government has not yet offered a definitive date for the relaunch of operations.
Before the pandemic, Colombia was Latin America’s third largest aviation market, and its longer term growth prospects remain solid. But the pace of the recovery in Latin America is unpredictable, and with the region’s economies facing dramatic contraction, demand could be depressed for some time.
