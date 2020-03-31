COVID-19: South Korea airline capacity steadies as virus spread slows: CAPA update 31-Mar-2020

Welcome to the latest edition of CAPA’s daily Coronavirus and Aviation global update. We offer this product to our active CAPA Members, as well as visitors to our website to help our industry navigate through this crisis.

The report contains a small selection of news briefs and CAPA commentary, on the US system and from each region.

Top news headlines:

- South Korea airline capacity steadies as virus spread slows

- Can the US slow the rate of increase in cases? The numbers suggest not. The US has experienced the fastest 25 day rate of infection of any country

- Airbus to pause majority of production in Spain until 09-Apr-2020 in COVID-19 environment;

- China: CAAC: International capacity at 1.2% of pre coronavirus level.

Following the aviation summaries, the report contains the latest coronavirus data, globally and by country.

- Over three quarters of a million cases now confirmed around the world;

- While still significantly high, the daily COVID-19 cases increase is slowing.